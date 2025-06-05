Amritsar civic body takes action against illegal construction

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation today took action against an illegal construction on prime government land near Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib here. Officials of the MC reached the place and asked members of a religious organiszation, which had encroached upon the land, to stop the construction work immediately.

Advertisement

The officials asked members of Baba Bhoori Wale organisation to demolish a portion of the construction which has been done on government land.

They said MC Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh had received a complaint regarding an illegal encroachment on government land in front of Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib on Wednesday after which a team was sent for inspection.

Advertisement

Joint Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh promptly visited the site, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Vishal Vadhawan and Estate Officer Dharminderjeet.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the organization, identified as Baba Bhuri Wale, had constructed staircases on government land adjacent to the gurdwara, violating the law. Dr Singh sternly warned the offenders and halted the construction work.

Advertisement

The Joint Commissioner emphasised that no illegal construction would be tolerated in the city and encroachments on government land would not be allowed. Orders have been issued for the immediate removal of the staircases constructed on government land.

Dr Singh assured that strict action would be taken against any further encroachments, ensuring the city’s development and rule of law are upheld. The municipal corporation remains committed to protecting government land and maintaining public spaces, he said.