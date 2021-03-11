Amritsar Civic body takes over Guru Nanak Bhawan parking lot

Amritsar, April 27

Cracking a whip against defaulter contractors of MC parking lots, the Estate Wing of the Municipal Corporation took possession of Guru Nanak Bhawan Parking lot for non-payment of dues by the contractor of the parking stand.

Estate Officer Dharmindrajit Singh said as per the orders of the Mayor and the MC officials notices had already been issued to the contractors of all parking lots allotted by the Municipal Corporation, from which the due amount had not been received.

He said: “The contractor at Guru Nanak Bhawan parking lot has not been paying the pending amount for the past few months. We had issued notice to the contractor to pay the amount or else leave the parking lot. Finally, we took the possession of the parking lot.”

Soon the Municipal Corporation would get its parking stand e-auctioned, Dharminderjt said.

He said strict instructions have been issued to the contractors of the running stands of the corporation that money should be collected from people as per the fixed rate and the rate list should also be displayed outside their stands. The visitors can file complaint on the toll-free number of the Municipal Corporation against the contractor. The mobile number of the MC official concerned should also be mentioned on the rate list. In case of any complaint, residents can register complaint on these numbers.