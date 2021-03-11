Amritsar civic body thwarts bid to encroach dried-up pond

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

On the directions of Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hardeep Singh, a team of the Estate Wing led by Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh, thwarted the attempt to encroach a dried-up pond at Gumtala village in suburban area. The action was taken in the presence of the Duty Magistrate.

Some persons were reportedly laying the foundation of boundary wall with the intention of illegally encroaching the pond. Dharminderjit Singh, Estate Officer of the MC, said when it came to the notice of the Estate Office, we had demarked the site with the help of the Revenue Department. The under-construction walls have been removed from the site and the possession boards of the Municipal Corporation have been installed.

“A letter has been sent to the Civil Department for fencing on the site. During the proceedings on the spot, some residents opposed the move of the MC by saying that this place belongs to them. We have asked them to show the documents of ownership, but they did not show any documents regarding ownership on the spot. The MTP department has been informed to take further action regarding the permanent construction work on the pond site.

Hardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner, appealed to the people of the city that no one should try to illegally occupy government lands, sidewalks and footpaths outside shops. If any person is found illegally occupying government land by placing goods, legal action will be taken against him immediately.

Inspectors Raj Kumar Satnam Singh Arun Sehajpal, Patwari Tajinder Singh staff and police personnel were also present during the action.