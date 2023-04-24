Amritsar civic body to clear dues of cremation committee

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

Finally, the Municipal Corporation has asked to clear the pending dues amounting to Rs 9 lakh of the last three years to the Shivpuri Cremation Committee. The pending dues are on account of expenses incurred on the cremation of unclaimed bodies which the MC is supposed to share. MC officials said the dues had not been paid for the last three years.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has taken notice of the non-release of funds by the Municipal Corporation to the committee formed for the cremation of unclaimed dead bodies in Durgiana Shivpuri. Rishi has instructed that the dues be paid to the committee immediately, and it should be paid every month thereafter.

It may be mentioned that when unclaimed bodies are cremated in Durgiana Shivpuri, the MC pays for it to the Shivpuri Cremation Committee being run under the aegis of Durgiana Temple Committee. After the post-mortem, the police have to take permission in writing from the Health Officer of the MC to cremate the bodies. After that, the body is cremated. The bill for cremation charges is sent every month to the MC.