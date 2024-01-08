Amritsar civic body to conduct GIS-based property tax survey

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

The municipal corporation (MC) has decided to conduct a property tax survey based on Geographic Information System (GIS) to enhance the revenue of the civic body. Earlier in 2013, the MC had spent Rs 4.50 crore to get the survey conducted by, “Map my India”, a Delhi-based firm. Later in 2019, the Central Commercial Industry of India (CCII) installed unique identification (UID) plates on one lakh properties with the same purpose. The CCII linked all UIDs with bills of civic amenities.

The GIS-based property tax survey details are to be collected through contact survey by visiting the property. The survey would be conducted in a sector or zone-wise manner. The Unique Identity numbers issued to properties would be mentioned. Apart from the name of the property owner, year of construction, name of occupant, location, type of property, total area in square yards, category of property (commercial or residential) and floor-wise details along with a geo-tagged photo of property would be mentioned in a digital form.

Several other details about rental properties, hotels, restaurants/dhabas, banks, hospitals/nursing homes, shops, offices, marriage palaces, cinemas, malls, wine shops, ATMs, dharamshalas, godowns, petrol pumps, dairies, mobile towers, PGs, workshops, industries, schools, colleges, universities, vacant plots and religious buildings would be mentioned in the survey. The MC would upload the information about water and sewerage connections, permanently locked houses, under-construction and demolished properties in the survey. The MC Joint Commissioner asked the civic body officials to submit their inputs in this regard.

Details to be collected by visiting property

