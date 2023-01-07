Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

The Municipal Corporation has prepared a fresh list of hotels and commercial buildings under construction without getting the plan approved. At present, construction of many multi-storeyed buildings is going on in the city without getting the commercial plan approved. On receiving complaints in this regard, Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has issued orders to Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh to investigate the matter.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Municipal Town Planner (MTP) wing secretary Vishal Wadhawan, Assistant Town Planner Paramjit Singh Dutta, along with MTP department staff visited various locations to check the under-construction hotels and an illegal colony at Aalu Mandi, Sultanwind Road and Golden Avenue.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said that as per the orders of Municipal Commissioner, they are visiting the spots and checking the violations. He stated that a dozen under-construction hotels have been inspected. A report had already been sought from the officials of the MTP department in this regard, but they have not submitted the report yet.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh stated that during the inspection, they found that the under-construction hotels were coming up illegally. He said a detailed report would be prepared and submitted to the Municipal Commissioner. Hardeep Singh said that for taking departmental action against the officials of the MTP department of these areas, the corporation is preparing a report. Further action would be taken as per the orders of the Municipal Commissioner, he said.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that illegal hotels will be demolished by taking massive action in the coming days. Special modern technology will be implemented to demolish these hotels, he pointed out.