 Amritsar Civic body to resume re-carpeting of roads : The Tribune India

Amritsar Civic body to resume re-carpeting of roads

Amritsar Civic body to resume re-carpeting of roads

Workers busy re-carpeting a road in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

The Municipal Corporation has announced plans to resume the road re-carpeting project in the city. The initial re-carpeting work had started before the G20 summit in February and March, focusing on the major roads. However, after the summit events concluded, the authorities halted the project.

Now, the Municipal Corporation is set to recommence the work with an estimated budget of Rs 49 crore. The GT Road is already undergoing re-carpeting under a separate Rs 15 crore project. Construction has also begun on a 7.5-km smart road encircling the walled city. The corporation has issued an e-tender worth Rs 49 crore for the resurfacing of the remaining city roads, with the tender set to be opened on Monday. Upon assessing the financial bids and completing a technical evaluation, the corporation will issue a work order for the road construction project.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said no road in the city would be overlooked. He added that the project would continue uninterrupted for the next six months, with work only halting during the rainy season. Rishi gave assurance that once the work order for the road construction project is issued, the condition of all city roads will begin to improve.

