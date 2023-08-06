Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh held a review meeting with officials of the property tax wing on Friday. The property tax wing has collected Rs 8.54 crore tax in this financial year so far. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had set a target of collecting Rs 16.74 crore tax by June 30. The property tax wing is lagging far behind the set target.

The Joint Commissioner gave directions to officials to expedite the collection of tax. He asked officials to initiate an awareness drive to make the property owners aware that those who deposit tax before September 30 would get 10 per cent rebate on the tax amount.

He said the properties of defaulters would be sealed. The lists of defaulters would be prepared so that action could be taken against them on every Thursday, he said. He ordered officials to immediately dispose of scrutiny cases.

A senior official should make field visits and ask tax-payers to clear their outstanding dues, he said.

Meanwhile, secretary Vishal Wadhawan was appointed nodal officer of the Property Tax Department by Rishi. Wadhawan would look after the north, west and south zones of the Property Tax Department.

Property tax is one of the major revenue sources of the MC. The Local Government Department has asked civic body officials to increase revenue collection for development works and pay the salaries and pensions to employees.