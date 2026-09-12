Amritsar civic staff in overdrive ahead of Parkash Purb

The civic body has gone

into an anti-encroachment

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overdrive ahead of the first Parkash Gurpurb of Guru Granth Sahib.

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A cleanliness drive along the traditional route of the Nagar Kirtan and Palki Sahib has also begun.

The special drive aims

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at sprucing up public places and improving the appearance of roads.

Repairs are also being carried out to ensure better civic infrastructure for devotees expected to participate in the religious celebrations.

Civic officials said the focus was on removing temporary encroachments

and obstructions from the route, besides carrying out necessary repairs and sanitation work.

Also, efforts will be put in to ensure the traditional route remains accessible and presentable during the Gurpurb celebrations.

The civic authorities have appealed to shopkeepers and residents along the route to voluntarily remove encroachments and material occupying public spaces.

This would facilitate the smooth movement of the Nagar Kirtan and Palki Sahib. The civic body has also urged residents and traders to avoid dumping waste along roads after the sanitation teams leave.

The first Parkash Gurpurb of Guru Granth Sahib is an important religious occasion and draws devotees in large numbers to the holy city.

The civic body has accordingly stepped up its preparations to improve civic amenities and the overall appearance of the areas through which the traditional procession will pass.