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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Class XI student dies by suicide, family blames teachers

Amritsar: Class XI student dies by suicide, family blames teachers

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Relatives of deceased Komal protest outside Saragarhi Memorial School of Eminence in Amritsar.
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The death of a Class XI student of Saragarhi Memorial School of Eminence, Town Hall, has sparked a protest by her family and local residents, who alleged that she had faced humiliation and mental harassment at the hands of her teachers.

The student, identified as 15-year-old Komal, died by suicide at her home on Tuesday evening.

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The school administration denied the allegations. It said Komal’s parents had told the school that she was under mental stress following an altercation involving her friends. Meanwhile, family members and local residents gathered outside the school with her body, demanding an investigation and action against those they held responsible.

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The victim’s sister, Laxmi, alleged that Komal and three other girls had been repeatedly taunted and humiliated following a dispute among students.

She said the four girls were suspended for a month and removed from NCC activities.

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She alleged that two teachers questioned the girls’ character and repeatedly humiliated them, leaving Komal distressed.

“My sister, along with three other girls, was suspended from school as disciplinary action, including their removal from NCC activities. Two teachers used to taunt the girls, including my sister, questioning her character and humiliating her. She was quite distressed after that and took the extreme step,” she said.

Komal’s classmate Meenakshi alleged that the students were humiliated following a minor altercation. She said Komal aspired to join the Punjab Police and was a member of the school’s NCC wing. Komal’s father Ashok Kumar is a food vendor and the family’s sole breadwinner.

The family has demanded the registration of a case against the teachers concerned and the school authorities. SHO Navdeep Singh said the body had been handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

He said statements of family members and witnesses were being recorded, while the police had also spoken to the school principal and teachers.

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