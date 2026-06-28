Amritsar: Class XII students felicitated by Education Minister

The students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, who secured marks above 90% in the Class XII CBSE Board results, were felicitated by Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister, Punjab, here on Friday.

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The six students who were honoured were Kirtanpreet Singh (commerce), Jashanpreet Kaur (commerce), Gurnoor Singh (non-medical), Sunita (commerce), Maninderjit Kaur (commerce) and Shahbir Singh (commerce).

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The minister honoured them with certificates. The members in-charge of the school, Manjit Singh Dhillon, Adarshpinder Singh Mann, Ajitpal Singh Aneja, and the principal Anurit Bawa congratulated the students and wished them all the best in life.