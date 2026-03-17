Amritsar college lauds women who mean business

In line with the Centre and the state government’s programmes under employment missions to encourage the youth to start businesses, a district-level function under the Punjab Government’s ‘Apna Karobar, Apni Pehchaan’ campaign was organised on Monday at Saroop Rani College for Women, where 100 women entrepreneurs from across the district were honoured.

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Among the honourees were students, women from rural households, and those hailing from economically marginalised families.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Paramjit Kaur said the event aimed to make young women aware about schemes that encouraged self-reliance.

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“Today, the participation of women is continuously increasing in every important sector of society. From small-scale home businesses to big companies and industries, women are playing an important role. At present, 2,407 self-help groups are running in the district under the Ajeevika Mission, and more than 23,000 women are running their own businesses and making their mark by joining these groups,” she said.

Ranjit Kaur, a homemaker-turned-food entrepreneur, who was among the honoured women, said she joined the Ajeevika Mission, and formed her own Vishvas Help Group.

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“Today we employ 11 women, who have their own teams and are doing well with their catering business. They earn enough to contribute substantially to their family incomes,” she said.

Saroop Rani College Principal Karamjit Bal said: “We have been organising digital and financial literacy seminars for students here to ease their understanding of business and entrepreneurship. We have also been inviting government policy makers and experts, who run small or big businesses, to ensure that first-hand knowledge of running a business reaches our students. Most students we have come from marginalised families, where limited resources and understanding of business restricts their scope. We aim to fill in these gaps.”

The college, only the government-run girls’ college in Amritsar, has also tied up with local entrepreneurs to run internship programmes for its students.

The ADC said from March 2 to March 4, 2026, programmes under the ‘Apna Karobar, Apni Pehchaan’ campaign were organised in every Assembly constituency across the state, where 100 women entrepreneurs from each constituency were honoured.

She added that a state-level function under the campaign would be organised in Mohali on March 18, where the Chief Minister will honour 100 women entrepreneurs from across Punjab.

Jandiala constituency coordinator Sunaina Randhawa also addressed the gathering, and said, with the support of her family, she was able to move forward and reach a stage where she could address a college audience.

She said women today were capable of excelling in any field, and were not behind men in any sphere.