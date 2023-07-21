Amritsar colleges reach out to students from flood-hit areas with books, concessions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 20

In a bid to step up and facilitate students from the flood affected areas to continue with their education without any hitch, city colleges have announced initiatives and aid. DAV College today carried out free distribution of books for all the students of BSc (Non-medical) and BSc (Computer Science), two of its most popular undergraduate courses. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the Physics department, whose post-graduate students launched the free book drive, a much needed initiative.

Dr Amardeep Gupta also said that the college is going to help needy students, especially those from the rural areas in the border belt through outreach initiatives.

Dr Sameer Kalia, Head, Physics department, DAV College, said that the department has been offering free books, especially to the needy students, for the last three years through its book bank. In-charge of college book bank, Dr Neerja Kalia and Dr Vibha Chopra have been collecting books from student volunteers and ensuring that the needy students receive them on time at the beginning of the new academic session.

Khalsa College principal Dr Mehal Singh too has directed the faculty in-charges and administrative staff to ensure that students from the flood-affected areas coming for admissions be identified and granted help through fee concession or any other way.

“We will be drafting a policy regarding this and announcing it soon. The faculty has been told to identify students in need, especially those from Patti, Taran Tarn, Ajnala or Gurdaspur that have been affected by floods,” said DS Rattaul, spokesperson, Khalsa College.