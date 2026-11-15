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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Congress' anti-drug marathon cut short amid allegations of police lapses, deliberate disruption

Amritsar: Congress' anti-drug marathon cut short amid allegations of police lapses, deliberate disruption

The 'Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo' event was reduced from five kilometres to three, with Congress leaders alleging lack of police deployment, barricading and other arrangements

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:33 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The anti-drug marathon was intended to mark the launch of the 'Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo' campaign in Amritsar. Representational image
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What was planned as a major public mobilisation against drugs in the holy city of Amritsar turned into a controversy over alleged administrative negligence and claims of deliberate disruption after the Congress's 'Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo' marathon faced a series of disruptions on Sunday.

The anti-drug marathon, organised by the Congress Seva Dal and its Young Brigade at Guru Nanak Stadium, was intended to mark the launch of the 'Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo' campaign in Amritsar. However, the organisers were forced to reduce the route to just three kilometres, citing the alleged absence of essential safety arrangements.

District Congress Committee president Saurabh Madaan questioned the absence of police arrangements, alleging that the organisers had obtained prior permission and assurances from the police and civil administration.

“We got permission from the police and the administration to organise the marathon days in advance and were assured that security arrangements and safety barricading would be provided along the five-kilometre route. But today, there were no police personnel or barricades. Even the power supply at Guru Nanak Stadium was cut during the announcements as the event got underway,” Madaan said.

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He further alleged that Congress workers repeatedly attempted to contact police and administrative officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, but received no response.

Senior Congress leadership present, but arrangements become the talking point

The marathon witnessed the participation of several prominent Congress leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former Mayor Sunil Dutti and Indian Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV.

Hundreds of young participants joined the initiative, which sought to send a strong message against drug abuse and mobilise people around growing concerns over drug addiction among Punjab's youth.

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The presence of senior Congress leaders had given the programme considerable political significance. However, instead of remaining focused entirely on the anti-drug message, the event was overshadowed by allegations of mismanagement and the circumstances that forced the organisers to curtail the route.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate and the DCP (Law and Order) were unavailable for comment at the time of filing this report. The story will be updated once a response is received.

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