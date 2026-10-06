Amritsar: Congress councillor defects to AAP

Congress’ Mandeep Singh Happy today joined the Aam Aadmi Party. The former represents ward 5 of the Jandiala Guru assembly constituency.

Happy said he decided to join the party after seeing development works carried out by the AAP and that the party’s people-friendly policies too were behind his switch.

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Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO honoured Mandeep Happy with a siropa.He said youngsters’ inclination towards the party proved the fact that the people were happy with development-oriented and people-friendly policies of the Punjab Government.

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Satinder Singh, president, Municipal Council, councillor Avtar Singh Kala, Vipandeep Singh and Amarinder Singh KD said the support and trust of the people was strengthening the party’s hold in the Jandiala Guru constituency.