Amritsar: Congress councillors disappointed as court gives next date for hearing

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 4

The Congress councillors, who were waiting for the verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the floor test of the MC, were a dejected lot as the court gave the next date for hearing on May 30.

Raman Bakshi, Senior Deputy Mayor, and the petitioner said: “We were expecting a decision on the petition, but the court gave the next date. There is no hope that the court will give verdict on the next date as well. Then court holidays will begin. But we will continue with our fight.”

Bakshi had moved court against Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu for not conducting the special meeting for the floor test. The Congress councillors wanted to move no-confidence motion against Rintu soon after the Assembly election. They had written to the Local Bodies Department and MC Commissioner to conduct the House meeting, but as per the Punjab Municipal Act, the Mayor is the only competent authority to call the House meeting. The Mayor had called the budget meeting on March 19, but cancelled it two days before it was scheduled.

Then, Raman Bakshi claimed that it was unconstitutional and hence moved the court.

However, more than 35 councillors of the Congress, SAD and BJP have joined AAP in the last two months. Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu claimed that he was ready for the floor test and can get the no-confidence motion against Senior Deputy Mayor. However, both parties were waiting for the court’s decision to take the next step. “We will not leave the fight. I will file a case to get anti-defection law in the local bodies. It is a rare case when such a situation has occurred and there is nothing in the Punjab Municipal Act against this. We will move the apex court to amend the PMA and get anti-defection law in the local bodies,” Bakshi said.