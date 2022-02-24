Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

The Municipal Corporation (MC) councillors have now opened a front to remove Karamjit Singh Rintu from the post of Mayor. Around 50 councillors signed an application to be submitted at the office of the MC Commissioner. They have asked to call a meeting to show a majority in the House.

The councillors are going to bring a no-confidence motion in the General House meeting. For this, about 50 councillors have united. It is said that except the Central constituency, the councillors of all other constituencies have signed the letter.

The councillors will gather in a day or two to meet the MC Commissioner and submit their application.

For the meeting of the House, the consent of two-third councillors is necessary. There are 85 councillors in the House. The consent of around 60 councillors is needed to replace the Mayor.

The Congress has a total of 67 councillors. Apart from this, five MLAs are also its members. Five out of 67 councillors have already shifted the party by joining AAP and SAD. But even after this, the Congress, including the MLAs, has the consent of 67 members, which is enough to remove the Mayor from office.

