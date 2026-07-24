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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Congress leader flags flood threat after downpour

Amritsar: Congress leader flags flood threat after downpour

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:08 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Fears of flooding have resurfaced in villages along the Ajnala belt, with large stretches of agricultural land reportedly submerged following heavy rainfall on Thursday. This was stated by senior Congress leader Sukh Aujla after visiting Ghonewal and several other flood-prone villages to assess the situation.

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Aujla claimed that paddy fields in villages, including Gaggomahal, Dial Bhatti, Anaitpura, Harar, Nanakpura, Amb Kotli and Gujjarpura, had been inundated following the season’s first spell of heavy rain.

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Referring to the devastating floods caused by breaches in embankments last year, Aujla said residents of Ajnala, who had already suffered extensive losses, were once again facing an uncertain future. He alleged that vast stretches of farmland had been submerged, leaving farmers worried about damage to their standing paddy crop.

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Aujla criticised the state government, alleging that timely preventive measures and desilting work could have averted the present situation. He urged Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal to visit the affected villages and assess the ground situation firsthand.

He further demanded that the government immediately deploy flood management teams to inspect river embankments in the area. Aujla alleged that portions of the riverbanks had been weakened due to sand mining, reducing their ability to withstand the increased flow of water during heavy rainfall.

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