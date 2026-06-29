Amritsar: Congress protest against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab Congress on Sunday staged a protest against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community through his alleged disrespectful video about the Sikh Gurus, here today.

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The protest witnessed the participation of senior Congress leaders and a number of party workers, who raised slogans demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

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The demonstrators claimed that Mann’s alleged video had deeply hurt the sentiments of Sikhs across the world and termed the issue an attack on religious faith.

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Addressing the gathering, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said respect for all religions and religious figures was paramount in a democratic society. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s conduct was unacceptable and demanded that he should step down from office while respecting the religious sentiments of the people.