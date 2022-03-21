Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Claim has required strength to remove Mayor

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

OP Soni, former Deputy CM, and other Congress leaders and councillors meet at Congress Bhawan in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 20

After the Mayor cancelled the special House meeting scheduled for Monday, former MLAs and Congress councillors gathered at the Congress Bhawan and announced to go ahead with the General House meeting on Monday. The Congress leadership led by former Cabinet minister OP Soni and Raj Kumar Verka claimed that they have more than 50 councillors with them and challenged Karmajit Singh Rintu to prove a majority in the House. However, the list that they submitted to the MC Comissioner Sandeep Rishi on Sunday has signatures of 46 councillors only.

The Congress leaders claimed that four SAD councillors and four BJP councillors were also desirous of voting against Rintu.

There are total 85 councillors in the House. One of the councillors died recently. Out of these, five were Independents and supported the Congress. The Congress had 64 councillors before the Mayor joined the AAP.

In the last few days, 13 Congress councillors joined the AAP. During elections, four Congress councillors joined the SAD, but two of them further joined the AAP after the results.

Now, the Congress leaders are claiming that they have 53 councillors with them, who marked their attendance at the Congress Bhawan on Sunday. Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu on the other hand claimed that he had the support of 40 councillors. Rintu would get five votes from the local MLAs. As many as 13 Congress and three SAD councillors had officially joined the AAP till date. Even if the Mayor gets support of all five Independent councillors, the number would not exceed 28, claimed Congress leaders who gathered at Congress Bhawan.

Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi said: “The Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had called a special meeting to prove the majority on March 21. As per the rules, he can’t cancel the meeting. So, all councillors have submitted a letter to the MC Commissioner and asked to arrange the meeting. We will reach there on the scheduled time and remove Rintu from the post of Mayor.”

“We have more than 50 councillors, who marked their attendance here. Councillors from other parties also stand with ethics and want to remove the Mayor. AAP leaders, Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are making tall claims about ethics, but what is Rintu practicing here? He should leave the post on ethical grounds otherwise we have a two-third majority to remove him,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had called a special meeting on March 21 before the result of the Assembly elections. On Saturday, the Mayor cancelled the meeting without sharing any details or reason.

