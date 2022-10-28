Amritsar: Construction of flyovers on bypass road leads to jams

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been constructing two flyovers on the bypass road at Vallah bypass and Ranjit Avenue bypass for the ease of commuters on NH-1. The authority has diverted the traffic to side lanes, where commuters are facing inconvenience. The traffic coming from Attari side has been diverted on the single lane which often causes traffic jams.

Due to inappropriate diversions, the residents have been facing inconvenience at Ranjit Avneue and Vallah bypass chowk. During the peak hours of morning the commuter’s complaint about the traffic jams.

Harjeet Kaur, a resident of Batala Road, who visit at an educational institute on Mehta Road said, “The construction of flyover is required to address the traffic congestion on Vallha Bypass Chowk. But the construction company should give the proper diversions so the commuters don’t face inconvenience while crossing the road.”

Earlier, the NHAI had constructed six flyovers, including Verka Chowk, Majitha Road Bypass Chowk, Fatehgarh Churian Road Chowk, Ranjit Avenue turn near Anand Park, and Ram Tirath Road Chowk, three years back.

Narinder singh, another resident, we welcomed the move of the NHAI to construct the much required flyovers. They should plan these flyovers years back when they constructed other flyovers on bypass. The NHAI should keep check on the construction company and complete the task within target time. The traffic side lanes should be recarpeted property so commuters not face any inconvenience during diversion of traffic.