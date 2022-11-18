Amritsar: Cop among 2 held for taking Rs 10K bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed a cop among two persons for allegedly demanding bribe from a local resident for some work.

He has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, naib reader, who was currently posted in the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (East).

They were arrested while taking Rs 10,000 as bribe from a local resident, identified as Sucha Singh of the Partap Nagar area. The second accused was identified as Mayur of the Karimpura area.

A VB official said in a statement issued here today that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the local police had registered a case against his son. He said the accused cops demanded Rs 15,000 for facilitating a compromise in this regard with the complainant but the deal was struck at Rs 10,000.

After verification of the facts in the complaint and the material evidence, a VB team arrested the above mentioned police officials and another person for accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against both the accused and an investigation is in progress.

Posted in Assistant Commissioner of Police’s office