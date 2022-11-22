Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

The Amritsar rural police booked a constable for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing in an inebriated state during a marriage function. The accused has been identified as Ranjodh Singh, a telephone operator with the rural police. Majitha DSP Manmohan Singh said a video went viral where a youth was seen firing into the air during a marriage function. A probe was ordered and the youth was identified as a cop.