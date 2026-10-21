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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Cops on ground for residents’ security amid Dasehra festivities

Amritsar: Cops on ground for residents’ security amid Dasehra festivities

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:54 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Police personnel at a venue for the Dasehra celebrations
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police took out flag marches across the city in view of Dasehra celebrations.

The flag marches were held on the directions of Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill under the leadership of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). Additional DCPs, Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and a large number of police personnel participated in the exercise.

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The officials visited sensitive locations and markets. They removed encroachments from markets to ensure smooth movement of traffic and pedestrians.

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The exercise aimed at maintaining law and order, strengthening public confidence and preventing any untoward incident during the festivities. The police have made arrangements to manage crowds, regulate traffic and keep a close watch on suspicious activities amid the festivities.

Police personnel have been directed to remain alert in their respective jurisdictions and respond promptly to any suspicious activity or situation that could disturb public order.

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The Commissionerate Police has also appealed to Dasehra committees to ensure adequate security and crowd management arrangements in place. Organisers have been asked to keep entry and exit routes clear to facilitate the movement of visitors and prevent congestion.

Residents have been advised to park vehicles only at designated parking areas and avoid obstructing roads and access routes. The police have also urged people to refrain from unruly behaviour, altercations and any activity that could disrupt public order.

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