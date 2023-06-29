Amritsar: Courier boy robbed of cash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two unknown armed persons snatched over Rs 5,800 from a courier boy near Dhire Kot village falling under Jandiala Guru area on Tuesday. The victim, Baljit Singh of Tarsikka, was going to deliver the parcels from Gehri Mandi village to Dhire Kot village when the incident took place. He said the two bike-borne persons came from the rear and hit his bike following which he fell down. They threatened to shoot him and snatched the cash collected after delivering parcels from him. A case has been registered. tns

2 arrested with 257-gm heroin

Amritsar: The Majitha police have arrested Sahil and his father Ramesh Kumar of Majitha and recovered 257-gm heroin, besides Rs 26,000 of drug money from their possession. SI Jang Bahadur Singh said during patrolling, the police intercepted an Innova (PB-10-BV-0293). During the search, the police seized a purse containing gold jewellery. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them and further investigations were underway.