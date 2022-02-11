Amritsar: CPI, SSM launch poll manifesto

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 10

While emphasising on declaring election manifesto as a legal document, Punjab CPI secretary Bant Singh Brar said the registration of political parties should be cancelled if they fail to fulfil their promises.

Brar was in the city to launch the election manifesto of the CPI, which is contesting polls in alliance with the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM). He was accompanied by CPI’s contestant from the Amritsar West constituency.

He said the Left parties had contributed a lot during the year-long agitation against three controversial farm laws and they have entered an alliance with the SSM in order to provide an alternative to the people which would work for the welfare of Punjab and its people.

“Left parties and the farming community both had made supreme sacrifices for the country and society while political parties, including the Congress, BJP, SAD and AAP, remained pro-corporate and did nothing for the uplift of the poor,” Brar said.

Brar said if their party comes to power, they would take steps to bring farming community out of its crisis. He said they would provide suitable compensation to the martyrs of farmers’ movement against farm laws, besides offering a government job to kin of the family. He said they would implement recommendations of the Swaminathan report by fixing minimum support price of different crops.

“We will also provide around 50 per cent subsidy on Punjab Agricultural University certified seeds, weedicides, pesticides, fertilisers, besides diesel to the farmers,” he said. He said they would also make a suitable insurance scheme on fruits and vegetable crops.

He said they would make efforts to create conducive atmosphere for setting up new industrial units and reviving the old industry in Punjab. He said they would also establish agriculture-based industry which would help in employment generation.

One major problem the state is facing is unemployment. “We would also act as a pressure group for declaring right to employment as a constitutional right,” he said, while adding that they would also fill the vacancies in government and semi-government departments, besides regularising Anganwari workers, ASHA workers and mid-day meal workers.

He said their alliance would also uplift government health and education sector and provide free health and education till graduation to the students. He said various steps would also be taken for controlling inflation and welfare of labourers.