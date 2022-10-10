Amritsar: Crackers' sale draw on Oct 12

Amritsar: The draw for temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers will be held at 2 pm on October 12 at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on October 11. However, after the government declared October 11 as a local holiday on account of Gurpurab of Guru Ramdas, the draw was postponed. tns
Two booked for Rs 4-lakh fraud
Amritsar: The Kotwali police have booked two persons for allegedly defrauding a local resident of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of providing him the job of a nurse at a government hospital. tns
One held under Explosives Act
Amritsar: The police have arrested Vijay Singh of the Bhai Fakir Singh Colony, for allegedly selling firecrackers. The police seized 500 rockets from his possession and booked him under the Explosives Act. He was later released on bail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives