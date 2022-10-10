Amritsar: Crackers' sale draw on Oct 12

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The draw for temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers will be held at 2 pm on October 12 at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on October 11. However, after the government declared October 11 as a local holiday on account of Gurpurab of Guru Ramdas, the draw was postponed. tns

Two booked for Rs 4-lakh fraud

Amritsar: The Kotwali police have booked two persons for allegedly defrauding a local resident of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of providing him the job of a nurse at a government hospital. tns

One held under Explosives Act

Amritsar: The police have arrested Vijay Singh of the Bhai Fakir Singh Colony, for allegedly selling firecrackers. The police seized 500 rockets from his possession and booked him under the Explosives Act. He was later released on bail.