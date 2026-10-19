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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Curtains down on ‘Meri Dukaan, Mera Naam’ scheme on November 30

Amritsar: Curtains down on ‘Meri Dukaan, Mera Naam’ scheme on November 30

Five-stage process for beneficiaries

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:28 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Applications received under the Punjab Government’s “Meri Dukaan, Mera Naam” scheme, providing recognition and regularisation to eligible shopkeepers running businesses on municipal land for years, will be first scrutinised and then approved by November 30.

According to the scheme document, eligibility is linked to 12 years of continuous occupation, with the prescribed period covering shopkeepers who began occupying the premises before April 1, 2008, or during the period up to April 1, 2020. Applicants will have to establish their eligibility through the required documents and verification.

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The process involves five main stages — submission of applications, scrutiny by a committee, verification of records and technical details, approval by the competent authorities and the final clearance.

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The document lists October 8 to November 30 as the overall implementation period. Applications and initial documentation are scheduled to be processed between October 8 and November 6. Scrutiny by the department concerned is scheduled for November 10 to 12 followed by consideration by the MC from November 13 to 23; and government-level approval between November 25 and 30.Shopkeepers, who have been in continuous occupation of shops for the prescribed period, can apply for regularisation, subject to eligibility and verification by the authorities.

The initiative aims at providing relief to small traders.

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The scheme also lays down conditions for applicants, including proof of occupation, relevant municipal records and other prescribed documents. Shopkeepers may be required to furnish applicable tax-related records, such as income tax returns or GST registration, wherever required under the eligibility rules.

The government has urged eligible shopkeepers to complete the application process within the stipulated period. The final decision on each application will depend on document verification and approval by the competent authority.

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