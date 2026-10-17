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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Daily wager held with 2 kg heroin, over 5 kg opium

Amritsar: Daily wager held with 2 kg heroin, over 5 kg opium

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:10 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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In a joint operation, the Amritsar rural police and the Border Security Force seized 2 kg of heroin and 5.468 kg of opium allegedly smuggled from Pakistan. They also arrested a person for the alleged drug trafficking.

The police said the accused, Yugraj Singh alias Kakka, a resident of Dhanoa Kalan, was a daily wager. On receiving a tip-off that he was bringing a consignment of heroin and opium from the Chak Allah Baksh area side, a police team, led by the Lopoke SHO Jasdeep Singh, laid a naka and intercepted him. During checking, the contraband was recovered from his possession.

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Police teams, along with BSF troops, were patrolling the Bachiwind village side, located close to the International Border, at that time.

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“We got specific inputs regarding his cross-border illegal trade activities. The informer said the accused used to airdrop drug consignments through drones,” said the police.

Preliminary probe revealed that he had been in contact with Paksitan-based smugglers through encrypted communication platforms.

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Jasdeep Singh, SHO, Lopoke police station, said the accused was produced before a local court and brought on a three-day police remand for further interrogation. His mobile phone was also being forensically examined. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered

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