DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar dairy farmers seek fair prices, meet MLAs

Amritsar dairy farmers seek fair prices, meet MLAs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLAs Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ajay Gupta meet dairy farmers in Amritsar on Sunday.
Advertisement

Dairy farmers raised concerns, including the lack of a fair price for their genuine produce, during a meeting with MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA Ajay Gupta and Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh at the Dairy Complex here on Sunday. The officials assured them that their genuine grievances would be addressed on priority.

The meeting was held with the objective of listening to the problems and demands of dairy farmers and ensuring their resolution at the earliest. After hearing their concerns, the officials assured the farmers that every possible effort would be made to address their grievances.

Advertisement

Dr Nijjar said dairy farming was an important profession that was directly or indirectly connected with every citizen. Dairy farmers not only provided milk and nutritious dairy products to society but also made a significant contribution to the economy.

Advertisement

He stressed that dairy farmers should be provided a conducive environment to carry out their profession smoothly and should not face unnecessary difficulties.

Dr Nijjar directed Municipal Corporation officials to resolve the problems of dairy farmers on priority and take necessary action on their genuine demands. He said the farmers should not face unnecessary harassment and that matters concerning them must be dealt with seriously.

Advertisement

He assured the dairy farmers that their problems and demands would be brought to the attention of the government and every possible effort would be made to address them. He said timely resolution of people’s problems and providing facilities to people associated with different professions remained among the government’s priorities.

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh also listened to the concerns of the dairy farmers and stressed the need for the departments concerned to take necessary steps for their resolution in coordination with one another.

During the meeting, the dairy farmers raised various issues and demands related to their profession. The interaction provided them an opportunity to directly bring their concerns to the attention of the administration and the officials concerned.

Municipal Corporation Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh was also present on the occasion.

Dairy farmers Yugraj Singh Bhullar, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, Nagesh Chugh, Vishal Arora, Manish Chugh, Harpreet Singh Babla Kamboj, Pargat Singh Sandhu, Prithipal Singh Bath, Lali President, Shamsher Singh, Sahib Singh Randhawa, Gurpreet Singh Bhoda, Lali Shah, Jagwinder Singh, Amrik Singh and Gurwinder Singh were present at the meeting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts