Amritsar dairy farmers seek fair prices, meet MLAs

Dairy farmers raised concerns, including the lack of a fair price for their genuine produce, during a meeting with MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA Ajay Gupta and Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh at the Dairy Complex here on Sunday. The officials assured them that their genuine grievances would be addressed on priority.

The meeting was held with the objective of listening to the problems and demands of dairy farmers and ensuring their resolution at the earliest. After hearing their concerns, the officials assured the farmers that every possible effort would be made to address their grievances.

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Dr Nijjar said dairy farming was an important profession that was directly or indirectly connected with every citizen. Dairy farmers not only provided milk and nutritious dairy products to society but also made a significant contribution to the economy.

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He stressed that dairy farmers should be provided a conducive environment to carry out their profession smoothly and should not face unnecessary difficulties.

Dr Nijjar directed Municipal Corporation officials to resolve the problems of dairy farmers on priority and take necessary action on their genuine demands. He said the farmers should not face unnecessary harassment and that matters concerning them must be dealt with seriously.

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He assured the dairy farmers that their problems and demands would be brought to the attention of the government and every possible effort would be made to address them. He said timely resolution of people’s problems and providing facilities to people associated with different professions remained among the government’s priorities.

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh also listened to the concerns of the dairy farmers and stressed the need for the departments concerned to take necessary steps for their resolution in coordination with one another.

During the meeting, the dairy farmers raised various issues and demands related to their profession. The interaction provided them an opportunity to directly bring their concerns to the attention of the administration and the officials concerned.

Municipal Corporation Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh was also present on the occasion.

Dairy farmers Yugraj Singh Bhullar, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, Nagesh Chugh, Vishal Arora, Manish Chugh, Harpreet Singh Babla Kamboj, Pargat Singh Sandhu, Prithipal Singh Bath, Lali President, Shamsher Singh, Sahib Singh Randhawa, Gurpreet Singh Bhoda, Lali Shah, Jagwinder Singh, Amrik Singh and Gurwinder Singh were present at the meeting.