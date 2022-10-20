Amritsar DAV College ranked overall third in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

In a recent ranking list released by the Education World, DAV College, Amritsar has been ranked third overall in Punjab under the category of higher educational institutions. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the College had been ranked second in the DAV Colleges’ category and had stood 29th in all-India ranking. “This is very encouraging and a positive result for the institution. The college is constantly touching new heights,” said Dr Gupta.