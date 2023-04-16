 Amritsar: DAV student bags 1st position in exams : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Amritsar: DAV student bags 1st position in exams

Amritsar: DAV student bags 1st position in exams

Amardeep Gupta,Principal of DAV College, felicitates Shreya in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo



Amritsar: Shreya, a student of Master in Journalism and Mass Communication of third semester, stood first in the university by scoring 312 marks out of 400. Principal Amardeep Gupta, Prof Sandeep Kumar, head of the MCVP Department, Dr Sania, Prof Vani Sharma, Prof Roohi Sharma, and Prof Shiv Raj, honoured and congratulated Shreya for bringing laurels to the college. Shreya expressed immense gratitude towards the college Principal for always providing the best guidance and support to the students. She gave the credit for her success to teachers for teaching her well and for all the academic support. She also thanked her parents for all the encouragement and motivation for this academic achievement. Principal urged the students to compete among themselves and rewrite the story of their success in future. The Principal also congratulated the faculty members for their hard work and outstanding results in university exams.

Bhavan's students take out rally

Bhavans students took out a rally for the awareness of G20, as per the instructions of the CBSE, under Sahodaya School Complex on Saturday. The purpose was to aware the students for G20. The rally was taken out in the surrounding areas of Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan. Students along with teachers enlightened citizens of Amritsar by raising slogans to encourage Vasudev Kutumbakam, the main base of Indian culture through G20 rally. The rally was led by Bhavan's Director-Principal Anita Bhalla. Four hundred students of Class IX, scouts and guides, NCC and Red Cross actively participated in the rally.

Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi celebrated

The students of GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, celebrated birth anniversary of BR Ambekar and Baisakhi with zeal and enthusiasm. A colourful and musical rendition of shabad, songs and dances was presented by the students. The festival of Baisakhi holds great religious significance for the Sikh community, and it is an occasion to celebrate the unity and diversity of the community. Baisakhi is a significant festival that is celebrated by the Sikh community with great enthusiasm and fervour. The objective of this activity was to acquaint students about Baisakhi and its significance in our culture and to engage them in the celebration of a harvest festival. The activities were consciously designed to nurture the students' curiosity to know about Baisakhi and to stimulate their creative skills in gaiety. Principal Paramjit Kumar extended his best wishes to the students. He also paid tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwalla Bagh while addressing the students

Global Seniors Given Warm Send off

Global Group of Institutes organised farewell party 'Rukhsat' in which faculty and students of various courses bid adieu to their outgoing seniors and extended them warm parting good wishes for their future professional endeavours. The farewell party was jointly organised by all the departments namely BTech, computer applications, management, agriculture, pharmacy, BTTM, hotel management and students of polytechnic diploma. The outgoing students were blessed by the management and faculty with best wishes for their bright and successful future. BS Chandi, chairman, Global Group of Institutes, congratulated the outgoing students on completion of their courses and wished them success in future professional careers and also put in a word of advice on not compromising their values for success and believe in themselves. Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success, he said.

Capacity building programme at DAV

The PG Department of Chemistry organised a lecture on topic "From Bench to the Market: The Amazing Journey of Drug Molecules" under capacity building programme in collaboration with institution's innovation council (IIC). The resource person was Dr Vipan Kumar, associate professor, Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University. Dr Anita Mahajan welcomed the keynote speaker. Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal and president of IIC, showered his blessings. Dr Raghu Raj introduced the speaker to the audience. Dr Vipan Kumar said that the drugs were organic molecules used as medicines to diagnose, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease. It activates or inhibits the function of a bio-molecule such as a protein (receptor or enzyme), which in turn results in a therapeutic benefit to the patient. Drug design is an inventive process of finding new medications based on the knowledge of a biological target. Discovering a new drug and bringing it to market is an exceptionally expensive endeavour, with some cost estimates ranging from $1.2-2 billion for each successful drug. Further, Dr Kumar explained various steps involved in drug design and development from synthesis of drug molecules to market that include rational drug discovery, potential hit by animal models (in vivo screening), hit to lead optimisation via Lipinski rule of five, structure of the lead compound, potency and therapeutic index, preclinical development, clinical development (human clinical trials) etc. TNS

Outgoing students of Majha College For Women in

Tarn Taran being honoured with the titles. Tribune photo

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj, 3 arrested; shooting caught on camera

2
Punjab

Another close aide of fugitive Amritpal arrested from Sirhind

3
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

4
World

UK imposes export bar on painting of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I

5
Nation

Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt due to technical issue

6
Nation

Gangster Atiq, brother shot dead in police custody, 3 held

7
Punjab

Lawyer among 2 sent to 4-day police custody

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman Raji Brar named to California University Board of Trustees

9
Nation

‘Disgraced governor of J-K’: BJP cites Satyapal Malik’s past comments to slam him

10
Punjab

Amritpal’s close associate Joga nabbed from Sirhind: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s uncle for brother’s murder

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder

In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of Rs 46L

Wheat harvest picks up pace, 5,021 MT arrives in mandis

MC removing palm trees to derail Vigilance probe: Vijay Pratap Singh

Seized narcotics destroyed

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire breaks out at godown in Kharar

2 issued Rs 5,250 challan for using pipe in Chandigarh

Joggers to run on synthetic track at Sukhna Lake soon

IAF chief visits Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

BJP has ‘instructed’ CBI to arrest me, will honestly answer questions posed by agency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

Desilting work of 32-km sewer lines in Delhi completed

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Problem of plenty for power-packed AAP

Bhagat’s exit won’t hit BJP’s poll prospects, says Sharma

AAP, Cong trade barbs over Channi’s questioning by VB

Minister: Govt quick to give relief for crop loss

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

MC fails to auction vacant advertisement sites in city

PHG jawan gets four-year jail in corruption case

495 cartons of illicit liquor seized by Sahnewal police

10 mobiles seized from jail

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

15,875 metric tonne of wheat procured in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Nabha power plant promotes inclusive education in rural areas

Seminar on ‘Safe Vahan Abhiyan’ at Blossoms School in Patiala