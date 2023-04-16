Amritsar: DAV student bags 1st position in exams

Amritsar: Shreya, a student of Master in Journalism and Mass Communication of third semester, stood first in the university by scoring 312 marks out of 400. Principal Amardeep Gupta, Prof Sandeep Kumar, head of the MCVP Department, Dr Sania, Prof Vani Sharma, Prof Roohi Sharma, and Prof Shiv Raj, honoured and congratulated Shreya for bringing laurels to the college. Shreya expressed immense gratitude towards the college Principal for always providing the best guidance and support to the students. She gave the credit for her success to teachers for teaching her well and for all the academic support. She also thanked her parents for all the encouragement and motivation for this academic achievement. Principal urged the students to compete among themselves and rewrite the story of their success in future. The Principal also congratulated the faculty members for their hard work and outstanding results in university exams.

Bhavan's students take out rally

Bhavans students took out a rally for the awareness of G20, as per the instructions of the CBSE, under Sahodaya School Complex on Saturday. The purpose was to aware the students for G20. The rally was taken out in the surrounding areas of Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan. Students along with teachers enlightened citizens of Amritsar by raising slogans to encourage Vasudev Kutumbakam, the main base of Indian culture through G20 rally. The rally was led by Bhavan's Director-Principal Anita Bhalla. Four hundred students of Class IX, scouts and guides, NCC and Red Cross actively participated in the rally.

Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi celebrated

The students of GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, celebrated birth anniversary of BR Ambekar and Baisakhi with zeal and enthusiasm. A colourful and musical rendition of shabad, songs and dances was presented by the students. The festival of Baisakhi holds great religious significance for the Sikh community, and it is an occasion to celebrate the unity and diversity of the community. Baisakhi is a significant festival that is celebrated by the Sikh community with great enthusiasm and fervour. The objective of this activity was to acquaint students about Baisakhi and its significance in our culture and to engage them in the celebration of a harvest festival. The activities were consciously designed to nurture the students' curiosity to know about Baisakhi and to stimulate their creative skills in gaiety. Principal Paramjit Kumar extended his best wishes to the students. He also paid tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwalla Bagh while addressing the students

Global Seniors Given Warm Send off

Global Group of Institutes organised farewell party 'Rukhsat' in which faculty and students of various courses bid adieu to their outgoing seniors and extended them warm parting good wishes for their future professional endeavours. The farewell party was jointly organised by all the departments namely BTech, computer applications, management, agriculture, pharmacy, BTTM, hotel management and students of polytechnic diploma. The outgoing students were blessed by the management and faculty with best wishes for their bright and successful future. BS Chandi, chairman, Global Group of Institutes, congratulated the outgoing students on completion of their courses and wished them success in future professional careers and also put in a word of advice on not compromising their values for success and believe in themselves. Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success, he said.

Capacity building programme at DAV

The PG Department of Chemistry organised a lecture on topic "From Bench to the Market: The Amazing Journey of Drug Molecules" under capacity building programme in collaboration with institution's innovation council (IIC). The resource person was Dr Vipan Kumar, associate professor, Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University. Dr Anita Mahajan welcomed the keynote speaker. Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal and president of IIC, showered his blessings. Dr Raghu Raj introduced the speaker to the audience. Dr Vipan Kumar said that the drugs were organic molecules used as medicines to diagnose, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease. It activates or inhibits the function of a bio-molecule such as a protein (receptor or enzyme), which in turn results in a therapeutic benefit to the patient. Drug design is an inventive process of finding new medications based on the knowledge of a biological target. Discovering a new drug and bringing it to market is an exceptionally expensive endeavour, with some cost estimates ranging from $1.2-2 billion for each successful drug. Further, Dr Kumar explained various steps involved in drug design and development from synthesis of drug molecules to market that include rational drug discovery, potential hit by animal models (in vivo screening), hit to lead optimisation via Lipinski rule of five, structure of the lead compound, potency and therapeutic index, preclinical development, clinical development (human clinical trials) etc. TNS