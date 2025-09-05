Amritsar DC flags ‘hoarding’ concerns, issues advisory 

As NGOs, deras and district administration volunteer teams are amplifying relief work, trying to provide ration, medicines and other essentials like tarpaulins to those still stranded in remote areas of Ajnala and Ramdass, DC Sakshi Sawhney has issued an advisory against the “hoarding” and stocking of relief material.

Issuing directions to media, volunteers and organisations working on ground at Ajnala and Ramdass, she said, “In case you get any complaints that the relief has not been given to any individual, kindly take their contact details and location so that it can be verified. We have been maintaining a stock register and we are getting complaints of hoarding of relief material, so we would be in a position then to check the veracity of the complaint and also ensure equitable distribution. We are also checking at our own level of course, but since all of you are in the field it would be a great service to humanity and help us ensure equity. We need to ensure that no person is left out and also that unscrupulous elements do not make profit of this great devastation.”

There have been on ground reports that some families in remote villages along the international border in affected areas have still not received any help. People from remote villages like Pachian, Saharan Kasowal in Ramdass, that lie just 2- 3 kms from Pakistan border, have stated they recieved no relief as people from relatively safer villages ahead have “grabbed” the aid.