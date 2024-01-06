Amritsar DC forms panel to help poor pay bail amount, leave jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

After the government decided to pay the bail amount and fines of prisoners from economically weaker sections, a committee was formed today to identify needy prisoners by the district administration.

The first meeting of the committee formed in this regard was held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori in which Secretary Legal Services Authority Rashpal Singh, Superintendent Central Jail, ACP and SP Amritsar Rural Police participated as members.

The Deputy Commissioner said according to information received from the jail superintendent, till date there are 17 such prisoners in the Amritsar Central Jail who need immediate assistance. He has instructed to get detailed information about the families of these prisoners, so that the case can be sent to the government for assistance after taking a final decision.

Thori said the government was helping those prisoners in the central jail who could not pay their bail amount or fine due to their financial weakness. He informed that a committee has been constituted to decide on providing such assistance to the prisoners in the district, which will take the report of the prisoner’s family and will take the final decision on the case. The report will be prepared and sent to the government from where this assistance amount can be released.

He said the government wanted that no prisoner stays in jail for a long time only because they cannot pay the bail amount or fine, so it has been decided to help them financially.