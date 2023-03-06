Amritsar DC imposes ban on display of posters on wall paintings

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh has issued a notice for those who deface the graffiti painted on the walls ahead of the G20 summit.

“It has come to my notice that the G20 summit is going to be held in the middle of March in the city. Delegates from various countries will be participating in it. The beautification of the city is being done by painting the walls. There is a need to prevent any kind of poster or damage on the walls,” the DC noted.

To that end, in exercise of his powers under Section 144 of CrPC 1973 and under The Punjab Prevention of Deficiency of Property Act 1997, has prohibited the display of posters and hoardings on the walls.