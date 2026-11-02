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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar DC inspects villages to review stubble burning

Amritsar DC inspects villages to review stubble burning

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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A farmer burns stubble in a paddy field.
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Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh visited eight villages in Chogawan, Harsha Chhina and Ajnala blocks to review arrangements for paddy straw management and assess measures being adopted by farmers to prevent stubble burning.

During visits to Lopoke, Sarangra, Bhilowali, Kakkar, Chamiyari, Kuralian, Thoba and Kukkrawala villages, the DC inspected fields and interacted with farmers to assess the implementation of in-situ and ex-situ straw management methods.

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At Thoba village, he visited the fields of farmer Hari Singh and appreciated his efforts towards scientific management of paddy straw. He reviewed the storage of straw collected through balers and also inspected wheat sowing using a super seeder, which incorporates paddy residue into the soil.

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Interacting with farmers and baler owners, the DC urged them not to burn paddy straw after harvesting. He said stubble burning adversely affected soil fertility, deteriorated environmental quality and posed risks to human health.

The DC also inspected straw storage sites established by baler owners and said the government was committed to ensuring their safety and extending necessary support for the proper management of collected residue.

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