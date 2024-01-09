Amritsar DC launches free driving training camp for girls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 8

To make girls self-reliant and skilled in this highly competitive world, Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori today under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign flagged off vehicles for free training and teaching to girl students. He addressed the gathering of the first batch of 100 girls in the District Administrative Complex today.

Thori said today is the era of skill education, be it in the field of driving, computer or communication. “Expertise in every field, be it skill or sport, should come with education. Driving is a basic need of every person today, so we have decided to educate the girls of the district in this regard under the Beti Bachau Beti Padhao abhiyan, which will be useful throughout their life,” he said. Arshdeep Singh, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, said today 100 girls from four schools were been selected for the coaching in the first batch, who will be taught by the driving school experts for one hour per day for 10 days, the entire cost of which will be borne by the government. He said that after this these girls will be able to get driving license.

District Programme Officer Kuldeep Kaur, District Education Officer Sushil Kumar Tuli, District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar, District Social Education Officer Asisinder Singh, Deputy Director of Employment Neelam Mahe were among the officials present at the occasion.