Amritsar: DC launches voter awareness campaign

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 9

District Electoral Officer Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Wednesday gave gift coupons to first-time voters under project ‘Sanman’ (honour).

The District Election Commission in collaboration with the Nayan Global Foundation is offering scholarship to first-time voters, which will enable them to avail free of cost coaching for banking exam, Service Selection Commission (SSC), state government exams, police, NDA, IIT and JEE from Veeron Institute, free facial coupon from Season 5 Salon and Institute, photo shoot from Adarsh Photo Studio and one-month free membership in Impulse Fitness Gym and Spa.

The District Electoral Officer also kicked off a voter awareness campaign by affixing stickers on vehicles, especially on BRTS buses and three-wheelers, running in the city.

The event was part of a variety of activities being carried out under the campaign launched by the district administration to increase the participation of people in the Punjab Assembly election.

Khaira said the “Let’s Vote” campaign had been launched under the project to encourage the youth to reach polling booths in large numbers on the day of voting. The new voters would take elderly and disabled people to polling stations to increase the participation of the youth in the poll.

He said 137 model polling booths and 13 women polling booths had been set up in the district, besides two polling booths for physically challenged voters where they would be provided all facilities.

To cast vote, EPIC or any 10 of the identity proofs will do

Amritsar: As per the instructions of the Election Commission, voters will be required to show the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any of the 10 identity cards prescribed by it along with the photo of the voter slip to cast their vote. The voters will not be able to cast their vote only with the photo voter slip (PVS). As per ECI, the photo voter slips issued earlier would not be solely used to allow voters to cast their votes and they would have to show any additional proof to establish their identity. TNS

The 10 photo identity proofs are:

1) Passport

2) Driving licence

3) Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and state governments, PSUs and Public Limited Companies

4) Passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices

5) PAN card

6) Smart card issued by RGI under NPR, MGNREGS job card

7) Health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour

8) Pension document with photograph

9) Official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs

10) Aadhaar card