Home / Amritsar / Amritsar DC orders 'girdawari' to assess crop loss due to hailstorm

Amritsar DC orders ‘girdawari’ to assess crop loss due to hailstorm


Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:38 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
Officials of the Agriculture Department assess damage caused to wheat crop at Bal Sachander village in Amritsar on Saturday.
The district administration has asked the Sub—Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to visit fields to assess the loss of crop caused by heavy hailstorm in some areas of the district on Friday night. Farmers said over two hundred acres of wheat crop has been completely destroyed by hailstorm.

The farmers stated that maximum damage was reported from villages near the airport road. They said apart from wheat crop, fodder for animals was destroyed.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the Agriculture Department has been asked to provide all required help to the affected farmers. She said all SDMs have been asked to constitute teams, including officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments, so that they can assess the loss caused to crops after visiting the fields.

Sawhney also asked the SDMs to visit the fields and monitor the assessment work. She said all SDMs should submit the report at the earliest so that it could be forwarded to higher authorities for necessary action.

SDM, Lopoke, Amanpreet Kaur Ghumman visited villages and interacted with farmers about the loss caused by hailstorm. In Verka too, Agriculture Department officials visited the fields.

