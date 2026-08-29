Amritsar DC refutes voter deletion claim

The Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, has issued a clarification regarding allegations made by Simranjit Kaur, a voter from the Amritsar South Assembly constituency, who claimed that her vote had been deleted. The administration stated that No-Mapping notices were issued to Simranjit Kaur, her mother and her brother after their details could not be mapped with the 2003 electoral roll during the verification process. DC-cum-District Election Officer Dalwinderjit Singh clarified that the issuance of a No-Mapping notice does not mean that a voter’s name has been deleted or that the vote has been cancelled.

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“The purpose of the notice is to provide the voter an opportunity to submit the required documents so that the electoral record and the voter’s eligibility can be duly verified,” he said.

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He added that, in the present case, the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) contacted the family and requested them to submit the necessary documents. “The Assistant Electoral Registration Officer also provided information regarding the documents required, while the Electoral Registration Officer personally assisted Simranjit Kaur in identifying the documents to be submitted for verification,” he said.

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According to the latest update, Simranjit Kaur has submitted her matriculation certificate, which is a valid document for establishing the required linkage and eligibility in her case. However, her mother and brother have so far submitted only Aadhaar cards and bank passbooks, which were issued after July 1, 1987. “These documents, by themselves, are not valid for establishing the required linkage or eligibility. As per the applicable verification requirements, another relevant document is required to be submitted along with these documents,” he clarified.

The District Election Officer further stated that Simranjit’s name continues to remain in the Draft Electoral Roll. As per the prescribed procedure, if required, the hearing may also be rescheduled once, thereby providing her with an additional opportunity to complete the verification process.