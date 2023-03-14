Amritsar defeat Faridkot in inter-dist cricket tournament

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Amritsar trounced Faridkot by an inning and 120 runs in the U-25 Punjab inter-district cricket tournament.

Faridkot fell flat at 49 in the second inning. In the first inning they scored 221. Earlier, the host declared their first inning at 390 for eight in 80 overs. Kunwar Pathak and Salil Arora were major scorers for the winning team with 135 and 81 runs, respectively.