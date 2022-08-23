Amritsar defeats Hoshiarpur by innings, 218 runs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

The Amritsar cricket team convincingly won the two-day Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) inter-district cricket match against Hoshiarpur by an innings and 218 runs here on Monday.

Held at Gandhi Ground, the hosts resumed their innings from the overnight score of 206 for four and amassed a huge total. They declared their first inning at 409 for five. Salil Arora and Kunwar Pathak remained unbeaten at 127 and 101, respectively.

The visitors were bowled out for paltry 69 runs in their second inning. Earlier, they were bowled out at 129 in their first innings yesterday. Vinay Choudhary claimed seven wickets for 26 runs and Captain Abhishek Sharma took three wickets for 40 runs for hosts.

With this win, Amritsar gained seven points, including one bonus in the tournament.