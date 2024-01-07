Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

A week after the trial run of the Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat express train was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 530 seating capacity train commenced its operation with 300 passengers on board today. These 300 passengers include 269 who travelled in chair car and 31 in executive class.

In the dense fog, the eight-coach express train chugged out of the Amritsar railway station at 8:20 am. It was scheduled to reach old Delhi railway station at 1:50 pm.

The train has 44 executive class seats. It covers around 450 km distance in 5.30 hours. The train would reduce the commuting time between two destinations by at least 30 minutes as Shatabdi covers it in around six hours.

Barring Friday, the express train would run six days a week. The train would have only two-minute halt at Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ambala and other stations.

Trains used in Vande Bharat do not have locomotives. Each alternate coach has in-built system to convert the electric power into mechanical energy to run the train. A “Make in India” product, Vande Bharat express train is considered the best in class in the existing facilities of the Indian Railways.

As per process pantograph installed over the rooftop, the train draws electricity from overhead power cables and passes it to the traction converter which converts electricity into mechanical energy that runs the train.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Narendra Modi