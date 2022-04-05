Amritsar depot to get 18 new buses in its fleet

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, April 4
Two depots of the Punjab Roadways in the city have received a shot in the arm with the induction of 52 new buses in the last one month, while 18 more buses will be inducted in the next two days.
Induction of new buses will give impetus to the diminishing stocks of the Amritsar depot-I and Amritsar depot-II, which are the two administrative entities of Punjab Roadways.
After the new induction, both local entities will have nearly 230 buses in their yards. After undergoing fabrication changes at a factory in Jaipur, all new buses come from there.
Navraj Badish, manager of Amritsar depot-II, said 15 buses, which were over 15 years old, will be phased out of active service. He said new buses will be pressed on long routes, which require coverage of around 400 km run daily and those buses which were over 10 years old, would be put on short routes.
Maninder Pal, manager of Amritsar depot-I, however, accepted that there was shortage of staff, including drivers and conductors, to realise the full potential of the entire acquired fleet.
Sources said the process was underway at the government level to formulate a procedure to hire more staff to dynamically improve the coverage of state-run buses. This is an attempt to break the hegemony of private public transporters in the state. A majority of these transporters are well-placed leaders in the SAD and Congress parties.
