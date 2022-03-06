Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira instructed all Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers and Technical Officers to make arrangements for free, fair and transparent counting of votes to be held on March 10 at all 11 counting centres in the district.

He also reviewed the arrangements being made in this regard. The counting would start at 8 am at all 11 counting centres. Khaira said to ensure security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in all 11 Assembly constituencies, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Punjab Armed Police and State Police personnel have been deployed.

He said the security of the inner perimeter of the strong rooms was being provided by the CAPF, while the second perimeter was being guarded by the Punjab Armed Police.

He also asked political parties and candidates to ensure that their counting agents get their identity cards issued through their respective ROs. He said the counting agents should reach the centre at least an hour before the commencement of counting. He said a total of 14 counting tables (seven on each side) would be set up in the counting room for smooth counting.