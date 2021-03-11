Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

The Deputy Commissioner and Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had assured time-bound inquiry into the digging case and submission of report within a week, but even after 19 days of the incident, the administration hasn’t filed the report yet.

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 31

The Deputy Commissioner and Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had assured time-bound inquiry into the digging case and submission of report within a week, but even after 19 days of the incident, the administration hasn’t filed the report yet.

Those affected with the digging of the upcoming hotel and owner of the adjoining Grand Hotel demanded to table the report and make it public.

Digging case

Everything is on record and violations by the builder and negligence of officials is clear. Why are they taking this much time to table the report? It should be tabled and the administration should make it public soon. Sanjay Kumar, owner of Grand Hotel

Simran Singh, resident of one of the affected houses, said: “Though we are concerned about justice, our priority is to get our houses reconstructed. We are living in rented accommodation on the assurance of the administration and politicians that they will get our houses repaired.”

Sanjay Kumar, owner of the Grand Hotel, said: “Everything is on record and violations by the builder and negligence of officials is clear. Why are they taking this much time to table the report? It should be tabled and the administration should make it public soon.”

According to information, SDM-II Harpreet Singh has prepared the report and would submit it soon.

Sources claimed that inquiry officers found the proprietor of the upcoming hotel on the wrong side of law by digging beyond the permissible limit thereby posing risk to the adjoining building. The inquiry panel found that the owner of the adjoining hotel had the permission to dig up to 39.4 feet, but the builder dug the basement for more than 60 feet. Moreover, as per the approved building plan, there should be 6 metre setback around the building, but the builder reduced it to 2 metres, which led to the collapse of Grand Hotel and damage to adjoining houses.

The inquiry officials also found that the authorities received 15 complaints regarding the digging work, but no action was taken. Moreover, in November 2021, on the directions of the then Commissioner, a structural engineer had submitted a report that digging was conducted beyond the limit, which may damage the adjoining buildings.

Written agreement also not finalised

Residents of the affected houses were assured that they would get a written agreement about rebuilding their houses. They were not satisfied with some of the terms and conditions and asked to make some amendments in it. “It is not finalised yet. We have six-room houses. Now, we are staying in single-room rented accommodations. No one visited for demarcation even. How can we trust that they will reconstruct our houses?” asked Simran Singh, one of the affected residents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

2
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn't want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

3
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

4
Punjab

Jalandhar man kills wife, her parents

5
Haryana

Haryana Police arrest Rs 10,000 crore chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat

6
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

7
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

8
J & K

Terrorists gun down woman teacher in J-K's Kulgam

9
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

10
Punjab

Varinder Kumar appointed Punjab Vigilance Bureau Chief Director

Don't Miss

View All
‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Top News

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

Ukraine war takes toll, Indian economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons

Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...

Watch singer KK performing 'Pal' hours before he died in Kolkata

Watch: Singer KK performs 'Pal' hours before he died, this is how audience grooved to 'Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal...'

Doctors say they suspected 'cardiac arrest' to be the cause ...

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Cities

View All

Security up ahead of Bluestar anniversary

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Snatching Case: Two remanded in 3-day police custody

2 posing as I-T officials held, booked for fraud

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Delhi BJP media chief evading probe, HC told

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

Manage waste at dairy complexes, MC Commissioner tells officials

Manage waste at dairy complexes, MC Commissioner tells officials

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Sanitation workers protest, seek regular jobs

Now, complain against illegal mining, stubble burning on helpline

3 more found infected in Ludhiana district

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Municipal Corporation, Patiala, to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw