Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 31

The Deputy Commissioner and Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had assured time-bound inquiry into the digging case and submission of report within a week, but even after 19 days of the incident, the administration hasn’t filed the report yet.

Those affected with the digging of the upcoming hotel and owner of the adjoining Grand Hotel demanded to table the report and make it public.

Digging case Everything is on record and violations by the builder and negligence of officials is clear. Why are they taking this much time to table the report? It should be tabled and the administration should make it public soon. Sanjay Kumar, owner of Grand Hotel

Simran Singh, resident of one of the affected houses, said: “Though we are concerned about justice, our priority is to get our houses reconstructed. We are living in rented accommodation on the assurance of the administration and politicians that they will get our houses repaired.”

Sanjay Kumar, owner of the Grand Hotel, said: “Everything is on record and violations by the builder and negligence of officials is clear. Why are they taking this much time to table the report? It should be tabled and the administration should make it public soon.”

According to information, SDM-II Harpreet Singh has prepared the report and would submit it soon.

Sources claimed that inquiry officers found the proprietor of the upcoming hotel on the wrong side of law by digging beyond the permissible limit thereby posing risk to the adjoining building. The inquiry panel found that the owner of the adjoining hotel had the permission to dig up to 39.4 feet, but the builder dug the basement for more than 60 feet. Moreover, as per the approved building plan, there should be 6 metre setback around the building, but the builder reduced it to 2 metres, which led to the collapse of Grand Hotel and damage to adjoining houses.

The inquiry officials also found that the authorities received 15 complaints regarding the digging work, but no action was taken. Moreover, in November 2021, on the directions of the then Commissioner, a structural engineer had submitted a report that digging was conducted beyond the limit, which may damage the adjoining buildings.

Written agreement also not finalised

Residents of the affected houses were assured that they would get a written agreement about rebuilding their houses. They were not satisfied with some of the terms and conditions and asked to make some amendments in it. “It is not finalised yet. We have six-room houses. Now, we are staying in single-room rented accommodations. No one visited for demarcation even. How can we trust that they will reconstruct our houses?” asked Simran Singh, one of the affected residents.