Amritsar: Disposal panel destroys drugs

Amritsar, August 26
The drug disposal committee of the city police today destroyed huge quantity of drugs by incineration at Khanna Paper Mill here today.
Harjit Singh Dhaliwal, ADCP, a member of the drug disposal committee, said, “The police have destroyed 6.761 kg of heroin, 6.9 kg of charas, 3.49 kg of narcotic powder, besides 4,728 and 4,695 of intoxicant tablets and capsules, respectively.” He said the drugs were seized in as many as 90 cases registered with the police I in the past.
