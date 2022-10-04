Amritsar district administration honours 707 centenarian voters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

To mark International Day of Older Persons, observed on October 1, the district administration felicitated 707 voters above 100 years of age here on Monday.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, to celebrate the day, the District Election Office today honoured 707 voters of the district who are over 100 years old. BLOs went door-to-door to honour the centenarians with certificates sent by the Union Government.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said based on voter lists, 707 voters in the district are above 100 years of age. He said as per each Assembly, Ajnala has 49 voters above the age of 100, Rajasansi (111), Majitha (75), Jandiala (38), Amritsar North (55), Amritsar West (71), Amritsar Central (37), Amritsar East (33), Amritsar South (41), Attari (78) and Baba Bakala (119).

The Deputy Commissioner said these letters of honour were sent by the Chief Election Commission in which the ECI thanked the elderly voters. The letters say that “you are witnessing the world’s largest democracy and are also witnessing the changing times, political equations of the society and technological development”.