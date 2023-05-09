Amritsar district administration to survey 743 villages using drones

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

The district administration is all set to carry out drone survey of 743 villages in the district to enable the residents whose houses fall within ‘Lal Lakir’ to get their properties registered in their names.

Under the AAP government’s SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme, the people living within the ‘Lal Lakir’ will be given the ownership rights of their houses. Today Special Secretary-cum-Mission Director SVAMITVA Keshav Hingonia of the Revenue Department held a detailed meeting with district officials, including SDM, district revenue officer, tehsildar, DDPO, naib tehsildars, BDPO here on Monday.

Under the ‘Mera ghar mere naam’ scheme, the government is all set to give the legal right of ownership to all those people who have been living within the ‘Lal Lakir’ for several decades. However, in the absence of any official record with the Revenue Department, plots falling inside the ‘Lal Lakir’ were denied any kind of financial transactions like taking loans. He said that for this, 743 villages of Amritsar district will be surveyed with the help of drones which will commence in the next few days.

After this survey, the officer posted at the village level, who may be a patwari or panchayat secretary, will visit house-to-house to see the ownership of the said houses and enter them in the register.

Elaborating the procedure, he said after this, the report prepared will be posted on the notice board in the panchayat ghar. If any person has any objection to this report, he will submit the objection in writing to the tehsildar or naib tehsildar concerned, who will take action on the objection and make relevant amendments. After this, the said owners will be given the legal right of ownership, with which they will be able to take a loan from a bank or register it in the tehsil like any other plot.

Hingonia instructed the Panchayat Department to make an announcement in the villages before the start of this work so that the people get basic information about it and they cooperate with the government in this work.

Among others, SDM Harpreet Singh, SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal, DRO Kishan Kumar, DDPO Navdeep Kaur and other officers were present on the occasion.