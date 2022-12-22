Amritsar district primary school students create history in games

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 21

Students from primary schools of the district have made the district proud by winning 29 medals in various sports in the Punjab School Games.

The team of students who won medals were on Wednesday received by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Surinder Singh as he honoured the students and motivated them. He said their achievement was a matter of pride for the district and the District Education Department in particular.

“We hope that you will continue to make efforts in future and increase the excitement of the playground. Besides education, participation in sports is important for every child because it teaches discipline, hard work, balance and teamwork,” he said. The ADC said it was now the responsibility of the senior secondary department to recognise the hard work of these children and bring them to the playground so that they could become good players.

District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar said the students had made them proud by winning 17 gold medals, nine silver and three bronze medals at the state level.